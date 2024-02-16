AIRLINK 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
India’s top court strikes down anonymous election funding scheme

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Thursday struck down a scheme that allowed anonymous political donations in the form of electoral bonds, a critical ruling that comes ahead of national elections expected in April.

Electoral bonds have become a key method of political funding, allowing donors to give anonymously through certificates purchased from a bank, but transparency rights activists say the practice reduces accountability in the world’s biggest democracy.

Critics condemned the campaign financing method as an opaque way to funnel “black money” to parties, but supporters say it provides better regulation than cash donations, which are still legal.

“The electoral bond scheme infringes upon the right of information of the voter,” the ruling said, read out by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

