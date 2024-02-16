AIRLINK 55.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.79%)
DGKC 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.78%)
OGDC 114.76 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.15%)
PAEL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIAA 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.04%)
PRL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SEARL 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
SNGP 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.34%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,202 Increased By 7.4 (0.12%)
BR30 20,940 Decreased By -61.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 60,970 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.08%)
KSE30 20,485 Increased By 3.5 (0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

Pakistanis among 9 migrants found dead off Tunisia

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

TUNIS: The Tunisian coastguard found nine migrants dead on Thursday aboard a vessel drifting in the Mediterranean off the southern port of Zarzis, authorities said.

The boat, carrying more than 50 passengers of various nationalities, had “sustained damage caused by water getting in”, the National Guard said in a statement.

Tunisian media said the boat had set sail for Europe from neighbouring Libya.

The passengers, all men, came from countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Pakistan and Syria, spokesperson Lassad Horr said.

The provincial prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the death, spokesperson Lassad Horr told AFP.

“It’s very likely that they died after bing overwhelmed by the fuel fumes at the bottom of the boat,” Horr said.

Tunisia and Libya are the main north African departure points for thousands of irregular migrants who risk their lives every year in the hopes of having better lives in Europe.

The International Organization for Migration said 2,498 people died or went missing while trying to cross the central Mediterranean last year, a 75 percent increase on 2022.

Tunisia migrants Pakistanis Tunisian Tunisia coast

