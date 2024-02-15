AIRLINK 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.11%)
Centurion Bedingham ‘confident’ Proteas can level New Zealand series

AFP Published February 15, 2024 Updated February 15, 2024 01:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HAMILTON: South Africa’s David Bedingham scored a maiden century on Thursday and then said he was “very confident” they could dismiss New Zealand short of the 267 needed to win the second and final Test in Hamilton.

New Zealand, inspired by debut seamer Will O’Rourke’s five-wicket haul, were 40-1 in their second innings at stumps on day three, needing a 227 more to complete a record run chase and a 2-0 series win.

Tom Latham was not out on 21 while Devon Conway was trapped leg before wicket by Dane Piedt for 17 in the day’s final over.

The highest successful fourth-innings chase by any team at Seddon Park was 212, achieved by Australia against New Zealand 24 years ago.

Bedingham’s career-high 110 was comfortably the standout knock in South Africa’s second innings of 235, supported by 43 from Keegan Petersen and 34 from captain Neil Brand.

It handed the understrength tourists an opportunity to square the series and deny New Zealand their first-ever series win over the Proteas.

“Our goal was to bat through the day so we were a bit short of that but I think taking Conway’s wicket right at the end is a massive bonus,” Bedingham said.

“Inside the changing room we have 11 guys who are very confident we can win it. I just hope my 110 is in a winning cause.”

Big spin threat

With his team 31 runs ahead on first innings, Bedingham batted aggressively in difficult conditions.

The 29-year-old scored 12 fours and two sixes in a 141-ball stay that followed his 87 in the first Test in Mount Maunganui, which South Africa lost by 281 runs.

Bedingham and Petersen combined for a crucial fifth-wicket stand of 98 before Petersen’s dismissal sparked a collapse, with the last six wickets falling for 33.

O’Rourke had too much pace and bounce for the tailenders, finishing with 5-34, giving him nine wickets in the match in an eye-catching Test debut.

Dane Piedt grabs five wickets as South Africa take second Test lead

Earlier, he removed Raynard van Tonder for one and then Brand in quick succession to have South Africa in trouble at 39-3.

Glenn Phillips, who claimed two wickets with his part-time off-spin, pulled off three catches in the gully, two of them spectacular.

Bedingham was able to capitalise on New Zealand’s failure to include a specialist spinner on a pitch that is favouring slow bowlers, scoring freely off Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.

O’Rourke believed New Zealand’s run chase could hinge on how their batsmen handle off-spinner Piedt, who took five wickets in the first innings.

“I think we’re pretty confident,” he said.

“The off-spinner bowled very well in the first innings and he’s going to be a big threat again in the next one but each batsman will have their own plans on how they’re going to counteract that.”

