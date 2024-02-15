AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
Shujaat for greater unity amongst political parties

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday said concerted efforts are needed to steer the country out of the prevalent crisis.

Speaking at a presser along with PML-Z chief Ijaz ul Haq, who called on him at his residence, he said unity among political parties is the need of the hour to save the country from economic and political instability.

He said consultation among politicians is under way and the sole intention of the talks is nothing but to put the country on the path to prosperity as it is the responsibility of all the parties.

Shujaat said the economy should figure high on the agenda to take the country forward, adding there is a need for joint efforts to work for the betterment of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz ul Haq said that he had a cordial meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat “who is like an elder brother to me”.

He said that he felicitated the veteran politician on election success and discussed prospects of government formation, adding there is a need to figure out who could be the ideal choice to pull the country out of the quagmire.

“We have sought some time and will take future course of action after consultation with the party leaders,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of PML-Q’s newly elected members of the Punjab provincial assembly took place with Chaudhry Salik Hussain in the chair, which discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The meeting expressed full confidence in the leadership of Shujaat and vowed to carry forward his “vision”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

