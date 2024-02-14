AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
Feb 14, 2024
Pakistan

JI demands suspension of polls results

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Karachi Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday demanded Election Commission of Pakistan to suspend the election results and rectify them as per the form 45 duly issued by the presiding officers.

Speaking at the JI’s high-level meeting at Idara Noor-e-Haq, he said that “such type of fascism and systematic rigging” will not only damage the electoral process but also leave the society in complete disarray.

“Stealing the public political mandate will lead people to extremism and terrorism,” he warned and sought a judicial inquiry into the electoral anomalies.

“The JI has already wrote a letter to the Chief Justice seeking a notice against what was exercised in the elections,” Hafiz Naeem, saying that his party is uninterested in any electoral victory that did not come from the public vote.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

