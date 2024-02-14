AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-14

CY2023: MCB Islamic Bank posts pre-tax profit of Rs10.6bn

Press Release Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of MCB Islamic Bank Ltd. in its meeting under the Chairmanship of Raza Mansha, reviewed the performance of the Bank and approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The bank posted a remarkable profit before tax of Rs 10.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to Rs 3.2 billion in 2022. This achievement has been a result of leveraging low-cost deposit mobilization, timely investment ventures, and adherence to prudent financing practices.

Deposits have increased to Rs 204 billion, reflecting an impressive 33 percent growth compared to Rs 154 billion as of December 2022. The Bank’s Current and Saving Account (CASA) mix stands at a healthy 74 percent, with non-remunerative Deposits comprising 31 percent of the total deposit mix. Notably, the Bank achieved substantial growth of Rs 13.33 billion (27%) in Current Accounts during the year highlighting customer trust and strategic focus.

Total assets reached Rs 267 billion while Net Financing closed at Rs 89.35 billion and investments rose to Rs 132.54 billion which depicts the bank’s concentration on efficient capital management, superior asset quality, and a high-yielding portfolio. The bank achieved an operating income of Rs 18.92 billion.

The P&L statement of the bank showcased a robust performance with profit after tax of Rs 5.153 billion for the year, demonstrating a significant improvement compared to PKR 1.548 billion in the preceding year.

The improvement in the Bank’s profitability also increased the earnings per share after tax to Rs 3.314 as opposed to Rs 0.996 for the comparative period.

MCB Islamic Bank’s remarkable achievements portray its unwavering commitment to fostering growth and practicing sound financial management. The bank is steadfast in its dedication to consistently delivering substantial value to its stakeholders.

MCB Islamic Bank Raza Mansha CY2023

Comments

200 characters

CY2023: MCB Islamic Bank posts pre-tax profit of Rs10.6bn

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories