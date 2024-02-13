AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-13

PM says IMF has no issue with sell-off process

Zaheer Abbasi Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has stated that the new government will be required to immediately start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new programme.

Addressing a news conference on Monday, he said the IMF does not have any issue regarding privatisation as the caretaker government has almost completed all the processes with regard to the PIA.

He said if the new government agrees, all it would be required to implement the privatization whether government-to-government or to individual.

Caretaker cabinet approves PIA’s privatisation plan

He said Pakistan is continuing talks with the IMF and communicating to the Fund as far as the present programme is concerned. Kakar said that peaceful protests are the right of the people and are part and parcel of a democracy, adding that riots would be dealt with according to law.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said that speculation about the disruption of mobile phone service was due to reports of threats that non-state actors are planning to sabotage the entire process of the election.

He said that broadband internet was available throughout the country.

He said that this happening (mobile disruption) for years and delay could be afforded but not terrorism acts.

He said that it took 36 hours to compile the results from 92,000 polling stations and it takes time to get the results, but regretted that after a few hours, it was stated that the results were being changed, maybe there were irregularities in the results but delay in the results does not mean rigging.

He added that peaceful elections were held despite the threats, during which international observers were present.

In response to a question about the calls for conducting investigations into the allegations of rigging by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, he said that these countries have no right to interfere in Pakistan matters.

He added that the investigation would not be done on the demand of the EU, the UK, and the US combined and when there was an attack on Capitol Hill we did not ask them for an investigation.

“We will conduct investigations, if required and for me the demand of PTI’s individual candidate is more important than the UK, the US, and the EU combined,” he added.

He said that free and fair elections are “subjective” terms and the 2024 elections were free and fair and the government did not have any institutional mechanism either in fear or favour of any entity, political group or individual.

He said that of course there were some incidents of irregularities and a procedure was available to address them.

The caretaker premier also paid tribute to all the institutions including the security forces for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

He said that after the 2013 elections, there was a cry of “35 punctures” and subsequently, that was termed a political statement.

He added that at that time, a judicial commission was formed on the issue and questioned as to what was the conclusion of the commission. He said that the caretaker prime minister said that the elections have been held, and now, whoever wants to form the government should form it.

Regarding the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), he said that the decision to conduct polling by EVM will be taken by the Parliament in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA IMF privatisation IMF and Pakistan caretaker government caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

PM says IMF has no issue with sell-off process

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

H1 debt stocks jump 7.14pc to Rs65.188trn YoY

Proposed IRSA Act amendments: Ministers take opposite positions on CCI’s role

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

Cellular network coverage: ECP attributes poll result delays to suspension

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

Judgement barring SJC: Govt’s intra-court appeal maintainable, rules apex court

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories