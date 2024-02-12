AIRLINK 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.28%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
DGKC 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.27%)
FCCL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.35%)
GGL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HBL 109.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.81%)
HUBC 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.08%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.29%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.94%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.2%)
OGDC 135.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-7.12%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.39%)
PIAA 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.17 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-5.8%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.78%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 49.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.9%)
SNGP 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.92%)
SSGC 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
TRG 69.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
BR100 6,348 Decreased By -97.9 (-1.52%)
BR30 22,110 Decreased By -636.3 (-2.8%)
KSE100 62,167 Decreased By -776.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 20,970 Decreased By -317.9 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end lower as healthcare, commodity stocks drag

Reuters Published February 12, 2024 Updated February 12, 2024 11:17am

Australian shares snapped a three-session winning streak on Monday, dragged by healthcare and commodity stocks, as local investors await U.S. inflation numbers for cues on interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4% lower at 7,614.9 points. The benchmark fell 0.7% for the previous week.

Globally, market watchers await the January U.S. inflation data due on Tuesday, after the revised consumer price index (CPI)for December indicated easing inflation. Analysts at ANZ continue to favour November as the starting point of the cycle when the Reserve Bank of Australia may begin cutting interest rates, a move that could be influenced by the inflation print from the U.S.

Back In Sydney, healthcare stocks dropped 3.2%, marking their worst day since mid-October, 2023, after bio-tech major CSL announced a setback in a cardiovascular drug trial alongside results. The priciest stock in the benchmark ended down 4.8%.

Australian shares post first weekly fall in three as rate-hike bets back in focus

The energy sub-index closed 1% lower, hitting its lowest level since Jan. 24, amid falling oil prices.

Sector major Woodside fell 2.2%, while Santos ended the day 0.3% higher.

Heayweight miners also fell 0.6%, with mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto falling 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, financial stocks closed 0.1% higher.

ANZ Group gained as much as 1.6%, reaching its highest level since January 2022, after the lender reported its first-quarter group revenue in line with the quarterly average of its first-half fiscal 2023 revenue.

Tech majors Xero and Wisetech Global rose as much as 2% and 1.8%, respectively with the broader tech sub-index ending 1% higher.

Shares of JB Hi-Fi climbed as much as 7.5% to their highest level and emerging as the top gainer on the benchmark, after it beat market estimates for interim results.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.9% lower at 11,757.97 points. The benchmark fell to its lowest since Jan. 24.

ASX ASX 200 index ASX 100

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares end lower as healthcare, commodity stocks drag

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

President speaks of criticality of ‘true mandate’

‘Independents’ bag 101, PML-N gets 75 seats

ECP bars ROs from issuing results for 10 NA, 16 PA seats

Oil starts week lower after Israel says ‘concluded’ Gaza strikes

What’s next in election deadlock?

‘Form-47’ removed from ECP website

Legal opinion sought on transfer of OGDCL shares held with PC

Selling imported urea thru local firms: Cabinet approves principles of basket price mechanism

Read more stories