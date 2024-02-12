AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Out-of-school children and street kids: Saylani Trust launches ‘Umeed Ki Kiran’ project

Press Release Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: The non-profit Saylani Welfare International Trust has announced the launching of its new project “Umeed ki Kiran” aimed at building a network of state-of-the-art charitable schools for enrolling hundreds of thousands of out-of-school children and street kids in the country.

The Saylani Trust’s new charitable initiative was launched at an event held at the Al-Mohsin Sweet Homes and Educational Complex in Korangi on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Saylani Trust Chairman, Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooq Qadri, said that his non-profit organisation had embarked upon the mission of imparting quality education and conducting mass IT training to youth to earn up to US $ 100 billion foreign exchange for the country in a year.

He expressed his sincerest gratitude to the concerned philanthropists, donors, and the public at large whose unwavering support enabled his charity to spend

Rs 60 billion in the last 24 years on humanitarian works and services.

He told the audience that his non-profit in the last year alone had spent Rs 13 billion in 63 different sectors of welfare and humanitarian services in the country and abroad.

Maulana Qadri expressed the resolve of his organisation to continue with its humanitarian service for endless times to come.

He informed the audience that volunteers and rescuers belonging to Saylani Trust had reached Turkiye within the next 48 hours n after the deadly earthquake in the country on February 8 last year. The Saylani Trust founder said the earthquake victims in Turkiye had been provided with emergency assistance in collaboration with the Turkish government.

He told the audience that emergency assistance in the form of food rations was being provided to the oppressed people in Gaza. He said the Pakistan Air Force had offered to his non-profit the provision of speedy air logistical support for dispatching relief consignment to people in Gaza.

Consul General of Oman in Karachi, Engineer Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, told the audience that after attending the event he had firsthand witnessed the massive charitable works of Saylani Trust.

The diplomat from Oman said that he had run out of words to befittingly praise the welfare activities of Saylani Trust.

He conceded that concerned affluent people in Pakistan fully believed in the mission of philanthropy as they generously donated to the charities in the country. In contrast, the governments in the Middle East most of the times undertook the welfare activities, he added.

