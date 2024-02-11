AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Philippine landslide death toll climbs to 35

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2024 10:50am

MANILA: The number of people killed by a landslide in the southern Philippines has risen to 35, an official said on Sunday, as rescue workers continued to dig through mud even as hope of finding more survivors dimmed.

The landslide struck on Tuesday night outside a gold mine in Maco town in the province of Davao de Oro, burying homes and vehicles ferrying employees to the site operated by Apex Mining Edward Macapili, an official of Davao de Oro province, said 35 people were reported dead, up from the 28 fatalities reported earlier.

A total of 77 people remain missing and 32 are injured. Macapili said over 300 people were involved in the rescue, but operations were being hampered by heavy rain, thick mud and the threat of further landslides.

Landslide in southern Philippines buries two buses, injures 11

Rescue work resumed on Sunday morning, Macapili said. Asked if there were still survivors, Macapili said it was already “unlikely”, but the search would continue.

“The rescue team is doing its best, even if it’s very difficult,” Macapili said.

Torrential rains have battered Davao de Oro in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides.

Philippine landslide

Comments

200 characters

Philippine landslide death toll climbs to 35

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

MQM-P delegation will meet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif today

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

ECC directs officials to look into G-B wheat issue

New customs’ values on playing cards determined

Nation went to the polls despite security challenges: PM

PRR project: World Bank accepts govt request

Read more stories