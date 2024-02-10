Elections 2024

It is election time in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Consider the inflationary trends in the country as, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the estimated cost for this general election will be Rs 47 billion, which is an increase by 261.52pc in a span of just 10 years. This is just the expenditure for organizing the show and does not include the expenditure by different candidates and parties competing in this contest.

The main reasons for this increase include inflation, increase in the number of voters and subsequently of polling stations and use of technology. Increased security threats also require greater manpower and thus add to the overall costs of elections. There is even speculation that overall costs might end up even higher and some estimate it could go up to Rs 49 billion when all is said and done.

What about the candidates and their expenditure for their campaign expenses? The permissible limit is Rs10 million for individuals contesting a National Assembly seat and Rs4 million for those contesting a Provincial Assembly seat. To keep tabs on a candidate’s expenditures it is required that the contesting candidate open a dedicated account in bank through which all payments are made and donations received so that there is total transparency in the financial dealings of the candidate.

Election times to some extent generate a flurry of activities that stimulates market forces. Top of the line used to be poster and bill board makers who made substantial amounts of money during election. This year however they complain that due to impact of social media their business has gone down considerably.

Many candidates were approaching their voters through social media which they found more convenient and even more penetrative as compared to bill boards. Also billboards were under fire for a lot of reasons. In Sindh, for example, the high court has banned billboards from certain structures and even the election commission has laid down strict rules with reference to the size of the bill boards.

An essential and vital part of the election activity used to be the voting cards delivered to every household by political parties which made it clear where and at which polling booth you should go to cast your vote. Many political workers and even their families could be seen meticulously making these cards so they could be dropped off to their voters’ residence and even the voters would look forward to this as it made life much easier for them on polling day. This activity has taken a sharp decline and in many areas these polling day cards were not delivered.

If the polling day cards are not available it would be too much to expect that the candidate himself or herself will appear on your doorstep to introduce himself or herself. This is how it was in these elections and I did not hear anyone blessed with the visit of their candidate.

It is not an easy task to hold elections in a country with such a diverse geography, different weathers and terrains and the threat of terrorism looming over its head. All those who played any part in the organization of these elections deserve accolades.

A well-organized election in a country with a population of 242 million is not a joke. Incidentally, in these elections all parts of society played their role and admirably stood firm to hold these elections realizing the importance of democracy and thus giving a chance to the people to elect the new government which we all pray will be a turning point in our history and lead us down the path of that elusive progress and prosperity that seems to have evaded us for so long.

May these elections be the beginning of a new chapter in the life of this nation and lead it out of the many problems and crises that it faces.

