AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-09

Minister says ‘enthusiastic’ voter turnout to augur well for future of democracy

APP Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that enthusiastic turnout in the general elections was not only a testament to the strengthening democracy in the country but also marked a significant milestone in its history.

Congratulating the entire nation on successful completion of polling process of the general elections 2024, he said in a policy statement on elections that “today the nation had witnessed another historic event in the democratic journey.”

“People across Pakistan participated in the process in large numbers demonstrating their commitment to democracy, their national responsibility and belief in the power of vote,” he maintained.

“The smooth conduct of the elections is attributed to the collective efforts of multiple stakeholders and it is my privilege to extend my gratitude to all those who played a pivotal role in this democratic exercise,” he added.

He specially thanked the international media, observers, local media and journalists covering the electoral process.

“Your presence and coverage has been instrumental in ensuring transparency and credibility shining a light on integrity of electoral process at global stage,” said the minister.

The minister also thanked the armed forces, civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civilian administration for their unwavering commitment and diligence in providing safe and secure environment for the electoral process.

“Their dedication ensured that the polling process was conducted peacefully allowing every citizen to exercise their right to vote in peace and safe environment,” he said.

Furthermore, he extended appreciation to the Election Commission of Pakistan for its exemplary conduct and management of electoral process.

Tireless efforts and dedication of the ECP to uphold democratic values and ensuring free and fair elections was commendable.

“The professionalism and integrity displayed by the commission has been crucial in reinforcing the confidence of public in democratic electoral process,” said Solangi. He said that in the moment of achieving a great benchmark, the nation should raise hands to pray for those who became victims in yesterday and today’s incidents. May Allah bless their souls in eternal peace and may the nation stands united for benefit from their ultimate sacrifice.

“As we move forward, let us all pledge to continue to supporting and strengthening our democratic institutions and process.”

“Together, we will build a stronger and more prosperous and democratic Pakistan for the future generations,” he remarked.

Murtaza Solangi General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Minister says ‘enthusiastic’ voter turnout to augur well for future of democracy

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Delay in election results: ROs fail to meet ECP’s 30-minute deadline

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Huawei raided in France on suspicion of improper conduct

Israel bombs Rafah city as battlefront nears

Punjab caretaker govt: Major ‘statistical discrepancy’ identified

Non-compliance of allocation of 5pc quota for women: IHC directs ECP to take action against parties

Read more stories