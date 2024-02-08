AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
IGP Punjab issues promotion orders of 35 inspectors

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued orders to promote 35 inspectors to the posts of DSP. Spokesman Punjab Police said that Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry chaired promotion board meeting today (Wednesday) at the Central Police Office, in which senior officers including DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment One Mansoor ul Haq Rana and DIG Special Branch participated. 35 inspectors according to the rules and regulations and merit were promoted to the posts of DSP. IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has signed the promotion notification of inspectors to the rank of DSPs.

IGP Punjab said that promoted officers will give justice to the people, provide better service delivery and make Pakistani people more safe and secure.

Among those who were promoted from Inspectors to DSPs are Muhammad Atif Tarr, Javed Alam, Muhammad Yousuf, Amjad Mehmood, Saeed Akhtar, Shehbaz Ahmed Hanjara, Javed Iqbal, Ansar Parvez, Muhammad Azhar Saqib, Prince Abdul Najeeb Butt, Riasat Ali, Mubeen Hussain Bhatti, Saeed Anwar, Mian Faisal Aziz, Tariq Parvez, Zahid Hussain, Raza Rauf, Faisal Masood Bhatti, Muhammad Siddique, Khalid Mahmood, Gul Sher, Ijaz Ahmed, Syed Asif Ali Gilani, Ehsan Elahi Zaheer, Amjad Hussain Khan, Muhammad Javed Akhtar, Munir Ahmed, Kaleem Ahmed, Nasir Mehmood Pannu, Aamir Sultan, Azhar Iqbal, Ghulam Murtaza Dogar, Ghulam Shabbir, Khateeb ur Rehman and Ashraf Ali.

