LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed in the case of torching Shadman Police Station during May 9 riots.

The court also ordered that trials of the accused should be held in jail. Earlier, the court provided copies of challan to the accused in which the prosecution has levelled allegations of serious offences of treason.

