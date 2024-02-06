AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-06

Asian currencies: Malaysian ringgit falls to a 3-month low

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

BENGALURU: Malaysia’s ringgit and South Korea’s won led losses among Asian currencies on Monday while regional bond yields rose as investors adjusted their expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy easing after strong US jobs data last week.

The ringgit fell nearly 1% to a three-month low. The won and the Philippine peso retreated 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively.

Data on Friday showed US job growth accelerated in January and wages increased by the most in nearly two years, indicating persistent strength in the labour market, and prompting investors to revise their rate-cut expectations.

“The Fed historically tends to make rate cut decisions based on labour market indicators. The strong NFP (non-farm payrolls) should therefore give the Fed added comfort in staying their hand on cutting rates,” Maybank analysts wrote.

Traders are now pricing in just a 20% chance that the Fed could begin easing rates in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The strong payrolls report and Fed Chair Powell’s comments that the central bank can be “prudent” in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate caused the dollar to bounce and pushed US Treasury yields higher.

Two-year yields jumped eight basis points to 4.451% in early Asia trade, while Ten-year yields rose four basis points to 4.07%. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

Regional bond yields took the cue and were higher on Monday, with yields on South Korea’s 10-year Treasury bond rising 11 basis points and Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield up 9.4 basis points.

Meanwhile, data showed that Indonesia’s annual economic growth fell slightly, but remained solid at 5.05% last year, close to the government’s latest outlook of 5% and slightly below the 5.3% recorded in 2022. The rupiah was last down 0.2%.

Bank Indonesia governor said last week that the central bank has room to lower interest rates this year to lift economic growth, but is waiting for the rupiah to strengthen against the dollar. The currency has fallen nearly 2% so far this year.

In Thailand, data showed headline CPI dropped to its lowest in 35 months in January. The baht followed regional peers to decline 0.5%.

The Bank of Thailand is set to keep its key interest rate unchanged this week, and leave it there until early 2025, according to a Reuters poll.

The decision will be closely watched given the recent political pressures on the central bank to cut rates at a time when inflation has been in negative territory for the last three months.

Reserve Bank of India’s rate decision, and inflation data from the Philippines, Taiwan and China will also be on investor’s radar this week, while concern over China’s economy and markets remaining in limelight.

Malaysian ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Malaysian ringgit falls to a 3-month low

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

PM addresses AJK Legislative Assembly: India is a ‘terrorist’ state

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

Read more stories