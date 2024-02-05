Namibia President Geingob, veteran of freedom struggle, dies

WINDHOEK: Namibia’s President Hage Geingob, a veteran of the country’s liberation struggle and its first post-independence prime minister, died on Sunday, his office announced.

Tributes to the 82-year-old statesman poured in from African leaders who saw him as a hero of the anti-apartheid struggle. Recently, he supported South Africa’s complaint against Israel under the Genocide Convention and condemned Namibia’s former colonial ruler Germany for opposing the case.

Geingob, who was serving his second term as president, revealed last month that he was being treated for cancer.

Namibia’s acting president Nangolo Mbumba announced the death, saying “our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, has passed on today.”

“At his side, was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children.”

This triggered an outpouring of tributes from around the continent, including from leaders who worked alongside him in the struggle to free southern Africa from apartheid rule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa said: “Today, South Africa joins the people of our sister state Namibia in mourning the passing of a leader, patriot and friend of South Africa.

“President Geingob was a towering veteran of Namibia’s liberation from colonialism and apartheid.