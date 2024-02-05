Motorway police takes action against overloaded heavy vehicles

KARACHI: On the instructions of IG Motorway Police Salman Chaudhry, action is being taken by the Motorway Police against overloaded vehicles. Additional IG Muneer Ahmad Sheikh said that more than 100 FIRs have been registered by the Motorway Police against overweight vehicles, and challans have been issued to more than 34,000 overloaded vehicles.

He further said that DIG South Zone Muhammad Salim and his team are busy day and night, in action against the overloaded vehicles. In this regard, the weight exceeding the prescribed limit is also being unloaded. Transporters are warned not to carry more than the prescribed weight. The importers, mills, and factories are warned not to give more than the prescribed weight to the vehicles.

National highways worth billions of rupees are being damaged due to overloaded vehicles, which ultimately becomes the reason for accidents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024