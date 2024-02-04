ECP has power to take back electoral symbols from political parties, rules LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday ruled that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had the power to take back electoral symbol from political parties.

The LHC issued a written judgement dismissing the petition filed against ECP’s power to take back election symbols from political parties. Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan issued an 18-page verdict.

The court ruled that Section 215 of the Election Act 2017 was not against the Constitution. The court further said Election Act 2017’s Section 215 was not against Constitution in light of Articles 9, 14, 17 and others.

The section was incorporated in the Election Act to further empower the ECP, said the court.

The court declared in the verdict that according to petitioner ECP’s power to snatch election symbol was in contravention with the Constitution. The petitioner prayed to the court to declare Section 215 of the election act as null and void.

The judgement further said that petition was not maintainable and political parties must abide by the act and the Constitution.

The court ruled that sections 209 and 2010 of the Election Act 2017 were about intra-party polls. A citizen, Mian Shabbir Ismail had filed the petition in Lahore High Court.