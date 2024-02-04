AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belarus on Saturday celebrated 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and concluded a Visa Abolishment Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passports holders.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani exchanged messages of heartfelt felicitations with Belarusian Foreign Minister, Sergei Aleinik.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the respective ambassadors in Islamabad and Minsk have called on the Foreign Ministers and presented the congratulatory messages.

“Pakistan-Belarus bilateral relations are characterized by mutual respect and trust and constructive dialogue based on the Islamabad Declaration of Pakistan-Belarus Partnership and the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of 2015,” it stated.

It added that the relationship has continued to grow with frequent high-level exchanges and robust collaboration in economic, industrial and agriculture sectors.

In his message to Foreign Minister Aleinik, Foreign Minister Jilani appreciated the positive trajectory of bilateral relations over the last thirty years.

He expressed commitment of the Government of Pakistan for even deeper mutually beneficial partnership with Belarus. “As a testament to mutually beneficial relationship, Pakistan and Belarus have also concluded a Visa Abolishment Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passports holders.

Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties

