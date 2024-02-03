PPP manifesto aims at to pave new economic pathways

LAHORE: In a press conference on Friday Umar Rehman Malik, the Digital Media Head of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Islamabad, shared the salient features of a comprehensive economic manifesto by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The manifesto, spanning over 30 years, aims to pave new economic pathways for the nation, Malik stated.

Accompanied by key party figures, including Senator Sehar Kamran, Ali Rehman Malik, Aslam Gill, Ahsan Rizvi, and Zeeshan Shami, Malik emphasized the transformative potential of the agreement, particularly for the youth, citing untapped potential within the country.

During the briefing, Malik highlighted the potential for profitability of institutions through public-private partnerships and acknowledged PPPâ€™s late entry into the digital media landscape, pledging ongoing efforts to bolster their presence.

Senator Sehar Kamran added that the manifesto prioritizes youth empowerment through education and training programmes, with a focus on gender equality highlighted by the transfer of house ownership to women in flood-affected areas of Sindh.

Malik concluded the conference expressing optimism for political and social stability post-elections, affirming hopes for Bilawal Bhutto Zardariâ€™s premiership and the transformative impact of the manifesto on both domestic and global fronts.

