AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-03

PPP manifesto aims at to pave new economic pathways

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

LAHORE: In a press conference on Friday Umar Rehman Malik, the Digital Media Head of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Islamabad, shared the salient features of a comprehensive economic manifesto by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The manifesto, spanning over 30 years, aims to pave new economic pathways for the nation, Malik stated.

Accompanied by key party figures, including Senator Sehar Kamran, Ali Rehman Malik, Aslam Gill, Ahsan Rizvi, and Zeeshan Shami, Malik emphasized the transformative potential of the agreement, particularly for the youth, citing untapped potential within the country.

During the briefing, Malik highlighted the potential for profitability of institutions through public-private partnerships and acknowledged PPPâ€™s late entry into the digital media landscape, pledging ongoing efforts to bolster their presence.

Senator Sehar Kamran added that the manifesto prioritizes youth empowerment through education and training programmes, with a focus on gender equality highlighted by the transfer of house ownership to women in flood-affected areas of Sindh.

Malik concluded the conference expressing optimism for political and social stability post-elections, affirming hopes for Bilawal Bhutto Zardariâ€™s premiership and the transformative impact of the manifesto on both domestic and global fronts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Umar Rehman Malik General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 PPP manifesto

PPP manifesto aims at to pave new economic pathways

Roosevelt Hotel JV: FASA inked with JLL-led consortium

Nepra too concerned about rising tariff?

FCA mechanism: Discos’ Dec tariff raised by Rs4.57 per unit

Importers, manufacturers and wholesalers: FBR allows e-invoice integration with its digital system

Verdict says IK, wife connived with each other

SECP amends Listed Companies’ Takeovers Regulations, 2017

Islamic FIs must comply with AAOIFI standards: SECP

PL on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

SPI inflation: YoY trend depicts increase of 39.45pc

Bilawal steps up criticism of ‘Takht-e-Lahore’

Read more stories