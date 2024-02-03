AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Feb 03, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-02-03

Alkhidmat opens new diagnostic lab in Nazimabad

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has inaugurated a new well equipped diagnostic laboratory in the city's Nazimabad locality, officials said on Friday.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief opened the new medical facility at a ceremony, outlining his plan for setting up a big and advanced health institution in the city to help the patients provide with healthcare services under one roof.

This facility will now provide middle and low-income citizens with MRI, CT Scan, Mammography and such other tests, he said and added that Alkhidmat is making efforts to introduce more lab services that the country lacks.

Hafiz Naeem criticized the government for failing to make available healthcare facilities despite a huge budget of Rs214 billion, saying that the city's millions of citizens are still grappling with shortages to solve medical problems.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig said that the facility is gift to the Karachi people from Alkhidmat, hoping that the lab came into existence after a huge struggle. Alkhidmat has noticeable contributions to the healthcare system with 19 collection points and four full-fledged hospitals, benefiting 10 million patients annually, he said.

