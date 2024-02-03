Alkhidmat opens new diagnostic lab in Nazimabad

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has inaugurated a new well equipped diagnostic laboratory in the city's Nazimabad locality, officials said on Friday.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief opened the new medical facility at a ceremony, outlining his plan for setting up a big and advanced health institution in the city to help the patients provide with healthcare services under one roof.

This facility will now provide middle and low-income citizens with MRI, CT Scan, Mammography and such other tests, he said and added that Alkhidmat is making efforts to introduce more lab services that the country lacks.

Hafiz Naeem criticized the government for failing to make available healthcare facilities despite a huge budget of Rs214 billion, saying that the city's millions of citizens are still grappling with shortages to solve medical problems.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig said that the facility is gift to the Karachi people from Alkhidmat, hoping that the lab came into existence after a huge struggle. Alkhidmat has noticeable contributions to the healthcare system with 19 collection points and four full-fledged hospitals, benefiting 10 million patients annually, he said.

