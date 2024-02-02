AIRLINK 60.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (4.99%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 72.21 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.43%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.48%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.99%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.94%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.9%)
OGDC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (5.22%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.22%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PPL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.47%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PTC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.64%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.44%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.63%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.3%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,452 Increased By 59.6 (0.93%)
BR30 22,752 Increased By 239 (1.06%)
KSE100 63,012 Increased By 618.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 21,329 Increased By 179.4 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee closes slightly higher, logs weekly gain

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 03:56pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee slightly higher on Friday as dollar demand from state-run banks and importers eroded early gains on a fall in U.S. bond yields and positive sentiment following the presentation of India’s federal budget.

The rupee closed at 82.9175 against the dollar, compared to its previous close of 82.9650. For the week, the currency rose 0.2%.

While the rupee rose to an intraday high of 82.8325, the upside was capped by dollar purchases by state-run banks, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, four traders said.

The dollar index slipped to 102.91 and appeared on course for its sharpest weekly fall in over one month. Most Asian currencies rose, with the Korean won up over 0.7% and leading gains.

The Indian government, in its interim budget presentation on Thursday, announced a plan to curb fiscal deficit and gross borrowing targets for the financial year starting April 1, a move that is likely to aid debt inflows into India.

Indian rupee closes stronger, outperforms major Asian peers in January

The 10-year Treasury yield was last quoted at 3.89% after falling 10 basis points (bps) on Thursday amid safe haven demand due to renewed concerns about U.S. regional banks.

“Appreciation in the rupee was a bit due, which has come now,” Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities said.

But it will be key to see if the rupee is able to build on the gains as a potential recovery in the dollar may stall the momentum, Biswas added.

Focus shifts to the U.S. non-farm payroll data, due later in the day. Economists polled by Reuters expect payrolls rose by 180,000 in January, down from 216,000 in the previous month.

Indian rupee

Indian rupee closes slightly higher, logs weekly gain

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 33% to $13.2bn in 7MFY24

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points

Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Eggplants, bottles, beds: Pakistan politicians reclaim election symbols

Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Oil set for weekly loss despite gain on OPEC+ output decision

Hike in 146 drug prices allowed

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Read more stories