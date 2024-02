BENGALURU: India’s Adani Enterprises reported a more than two-fold jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its coal trading and new energy divisions.

Indian tycoon Adani bets big on vast solar and wind plant

The company’s consolidated profit was 18.88 billion rupees ($227.54 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 8.2 billion rupees a year earlier.