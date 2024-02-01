AIRLINK 56.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
BOP 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
DFML 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
DGKC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.05%)
FCCL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFBL 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.89%)
FFL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
HUBC 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.39%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
OGDC 137.51 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.82%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.38%)
PIAA 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.57%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 110.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-2.83%)
PRL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.5%)
PTC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
SEARL 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.26%)
SNGP 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
TRG 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.35%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,319 Decreased By -25 (-0.39%)
BR30 22,089 Decreased By -111.4 (-0.5%)
KSE100 61,803 Decreased By -176 (-0.28%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -60.4 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s factory activity expands on export order boost

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 11:25am

BEIJING: China’s factory activity expanded in January thanks to stable growth in output, quicker logistics and the first rise in new export orders since June, helping lift business confidence to a nine-month high, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

The positive outturn, however, contrasted with an official survey on the previous day showing manufacturing activity contracted again last month due to persistently weak demand. Taken together, they point to a still-underperforming economy in need of more policy support.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI stayed at 50.8 in January, unchanged from December and surpassing analysts’ forecasts of 50.6. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction.

“Quicker logistics, increased procurement, and rising inventories reflected improved business confidence,” said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

However, he noted that employment remained in contraction, price levels were subdued and “deflationary pressures persisted.” Policymakers in China face a daunting task as they try to revitalise the economy in the face of a property downturn, local government debt risks, deflationary pressures and tepid overseas demand.

The crisis-hit property sector was dealt a fresh blow this week after a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of the debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group.

But the Caixin survey offered some hope that external demand may be starting to improve with new export orders increasing for the first time since June last year, though marginally.

Thai December factory output drops 6.27% y/y, more than forecast

The export index may have been affected by the Lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 10 this year, as factories and workers geared up for the pre-holiday shipment of goods.

Moreover, forecasts of stronger global demand, planned investment, new product release and efforts to expand into new markets drove manufactures’ confidence to their highest since April last year.

But factories continued to trim their workforce in January, while efforts to attract and secure new orders prompted them to cut product selling prices.

Heightened deflationary pressures have raised investor bets for further monetary easing after China announced a deep cut to bank reserves last week to support the economy and a plunging stock market.

China's factory activity

China’s factory activity expands on export order boost

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

Oil nudges higher on Fed rate cut expectations

India’s Modi likely to lay out modest economic manifesto in pre-election budget

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Read more stories