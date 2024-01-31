AIRLINK 56.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (8.35%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.1%)
DGKC 71.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.98%)
FFL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.56%)
GGL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HBL 111.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.16%)
KOSM 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.43%)
MLCF 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 135.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.32%)
PIAA 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PPL 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.18%)
SNGP 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
SSGC 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.52%)
TPLP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 69.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
UNITY 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34 (0.54%)
BR30 22,181 Increased By 82.9 (0.37%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Kenyan shilling gains ground against the dollar

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 03:23pm

Kenya’s shilling strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, LSEG data showed. At 1000 GMT, the shilling was quoted at 160.50/161.50 per US dollar, compared with Tuesday’s closing level of 161.00/162.00.

Meanwhile, inflation in the East African nation rose to 6.9% year on year in January from 6.6% a month before due to faster price increases of food, electricity and transport, statistics office said.

While inflation is still within the government’s preferred target range of 2.5% to 7.5%, persisting local currency weakness remains the biggest risk to a sustained slowdown in inflation, said analysts at ETM Analytics.

