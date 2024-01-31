AIRLINK 58.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.48%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
DGKC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.48%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.23%)
GGL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUBC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.42%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.27%)
MLCF 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.01%)
OGDC 137.81 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (2.84%)
PAEL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.94%)
PIAA 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.85%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.92%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PTC 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
SEARL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.71%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.32%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TRG 70.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 6,408 Increased By 98.4 (1.56%)
BR30 22,471 Increased By 372.4 (1.69%)
KSE100 62,586 Increased By 743.8 (1.2%)
KSE30 21,172 Increased By 298.9 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Dominic Thiem sees 2024 as ‘last chance’ to climb the rankings

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 12:46pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem said this season is his “last chance” to get back to playing at a level he expects of himself and climb back up the world rankings after dropping down the order due to injuries.

The 30-year-old former world number three struggled to get back to top form after suffering a wrist injury in 2021, which sidelined him for months, and the Austrian fell out of the top 300 in 2022.

The twice French Open finalist finished 2023 ranked 98th in the world, and while he hoped to continue his rise with a decent run at the Australian Open, he bowed out in the first round.

“I see this as my last chance. If I make it, it can happen quickly,” Thiem told Austrian daily Der Standard on Tuesday.

Nadal roars to victory over Thiem in Brisbane singles comeback

“I’ve been back for two years now since the injury, and I finished 2022 on 100 or so and last year on 98. If I finish the year on 100 again, you have to think about whether it’s still worth it. “I’ve been in rankings for two years now that I don’t want to be in.

Of course that weighs on me … I’ve been chasing the feeling of really being able to play tennis in a match again for a long time.

And the way I expect myself to.“ Thiem also said he had parted ways with long-time coach Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh.

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem sees 2024 as ‘last chance’ to climb the rankings

Inter-bank market: rupee stable against US dollar

Energy sector drives some positivity at PSX, KSE-100 up over 1%

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

Oil falls on weak China data; set for first monthly gain since September

Iran warns of swift response to any type of attack

FBR revamp plan approved by caretakers

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

IMF revises Pakistan’s GDP growth projection downward

Read more stories