AIRLINK 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.16%)
BOP 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.13%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
DGKC 71.93 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.96%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
FFL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUBC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (7.03%)
MLCF 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.01%)
OGDC 137.76 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.81%)
PAEL 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.89%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.92%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PTC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.92%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.32%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.52 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.85%)
UNITY 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,401 Increased By 91 (1.44%)
BR30 22,447 Increased By 349 (1.58%)
KSE100 62,545 Increased By 703 (1.14%)
KSE30 21,154 Increased By 280.7 (1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Do me a favour’: Murray hits back after legacy questioned

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 10:35am

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray hit back at suggestions he could “damage his legacy” if he continues his career after the 36-year-old Scot suffered a third straight first-round exit to start the season.

Murray breathed new life into his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019 but has struggled to reach the latter stages of the top events.

He has failed to go beyond the third round of a Grand Slam since reaching the Wimbledon quarters in 2017.

After first-round exits at Brisbane and Melbourne Park, Murray’s defeat by Frenchman Benoit Paire in Montpellier on Tuesday prompted a BBC reporter to ask the question: “At what point does bravely soldiering on start to damage his legacy?” “Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour,” Murray responded on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m in a terrible moment right now I’ll give you that. “Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently,” the former world number one and two-time Olympic champion added.

Andy Murray welcomes move to limit number of evening matches on tour

“I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of.” Former US Open champion Andy Roddick railed at the report and said nothing could detract from Murray’s achievements.

“Can’t take legacy away. Accomplishment lives forever,” he posted on X.

Andy Murray

‘Do me a favour’: Murray hits back after legacy questioned

Inter-bank market: rupee stable against US dollar

Energy sector drives some positivity at PSX, KSE-100 up over 1%

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

Oil falls on weak China data; set for first monthly gain since September

Iran warns of swift response to any type of attack

FBR revamp plan approved by caretakers

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

IMF revises Pakistan’s GDP growth projection downward

Read more stories