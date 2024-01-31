AIRLINK 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 71.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
HBL 111.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
MLCF 38.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
OGDC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.12%)
PAEL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
PIAA 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.69%)
PRL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
PTC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
SEARL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SNGP 65.88 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.14%)
SSGC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
TPLP 11.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.65%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,343 Increased By 33.2 (0.53%)
BR30 22,174 Increased By 75.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 62,040 Increased By 198.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 20,982 Increased By 108.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea’s Yoon warns North Korea may try to disrupt April poll

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 10:10am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned on Wednesday that North Korea could stage provocations such as armed actions near the shared border, drone intrusions, cyber attacks or spreading fake news in a bid to interfere in an election in April.

Yoon made the remarks as he convened an annual meeting of the central integrated defence council that brings together the military, government and civil defence entities.

In recent weeks, Pyongyang has ramped up tensions on the Korean peninsula with missile tests and verbal threats against Seoul and Washington, while scrapping its decades-long goal of a peaceful reunification and redefining the South as a separate, enemy state.

Yoon warned that North Korea could stage “numerous provocations” to intervene in the upcoming election and called for a tighter security posture. South Korea is set to elect new members of parliament on April 10, with 300 seats up for grab.

“The North Korean regime is going through fire and water solely for the sake of maintaining its hereditary totalitarian regime, while blatantly ignoring international law and UN Security Council resolutions by trading arms with Russia,” Yoon told the meeting.

Russia and North Korea have overseen a series of high-level exchanges since last year amid growing criticism of Pyongyang’s role in the Ukraine war by allegedly shipping artillery and missiles to Russia.

South Korean President Yoon hails key ‘step forward’ in Japan ties

Both North Korea and Russia deny the accusation and also the charge that Pyongyang has been receiving advanced technology for developing strategic military capability from Moscow in return.

Yoon called for greater cooperation between his country’s military, government, police and private actors, as well as additional measures to prevent possible cyber attacks on national infrastructure, and attempts to disseminate false propaganda.

“Cyber attacks can paralyse national functions and people’s daily lives in an instant.

Fake news and false propaganda may also cause great chaos in society,“ he said.

Seoul’s defence council meeting this year was specifically designed to examine practical ways of responding under various scenarios to North Korean provocations, including long-range artillery and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks, Yoon’s office said.

Russia North Korea Pyongyang United Nations Security Council Yoon Suk yeol North Korean leader Kim Jong Un North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui

South Korea’s Yoon warns North Korea may try to disrupt April poll

FBR revamp plan approved by caretakers

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

Tariff hike proposal: Nepra to hold public hearing today

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Q2 QTA: Discos seek hike of Rs4/ unit

IMF revises GDP growth projection downward

Rice exports likely to jump

Oil, gas reserves: PM for stepping up exploration efforts

Purchase of engineering goods: PSEs asked to prefer local firms

Read more stories