Kahuta Tehsil: Zardari vows medical college, varsity if voted to power

Naveed Butt Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari announced to establish a medical college, a university, construct roads, and provide gas facility, if his party comes into power after the general elections.

Addressing a public gathering as part of an election campaign in Kahuta Tehsil (NA-51 Rawalpindi-cum-Murree) on Tuesday, Zardari said that we will steer the country out of the economic crisis with the support of the people. He asked the people to vote for PPP candidate Mehreen Anwar Raja.

He said that the PPP would provide medical facility to the people of that area by establishing a hospital with a medical college. He also announced to establish a university to provide education facility to the people. He said that the road from Islamabad to Kahuta is in bad condition and announced to construct road after coming into power.

He said that we know how to pull the country out of crisis. He said that the PPP has already faced such challenges in the past.

