Muslim Conference to support PML-N in general polls

LAHORE: Head of Muslim Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Atiq Khan in a meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Muslim Conference will support PML-N candidates in the general elections.

Talking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif assured Sardar Atiq that the PML-N supports the cause of Kashmiris and resolution of Kashmir issue. He said the Muslim Conference and Pakistan Muslim League-N would unitedly raise the strong voice for the Kashmir issue.

