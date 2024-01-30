AIRLINK 61.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.34%)
BOP 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
DFML 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
DGKC 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
GGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HBL 112.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 114.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 135.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.91%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIAA 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PPL 114.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
PRL 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
SEARL 49.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
SNGP 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.5%)
SSGC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TRG 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.23%)
UNITY 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,426 Increased By 6.1 (0.09%)
BR30 22,549 Increased By 60.5 (0.27%)
KSE100 62,776 Increased By 2.4 (0%)
KSE30 21,187 Increased By 41.6 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Japan to offer $300mn for optical chip tech development

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 10:16am

TOKYO: Japan’s industry ministry said on Tuesday it will offer around 45.2 billion yen ($307 million) in subsidies in an initiative to develop optical technology for use in chips to help boost the country’s semiconductor industry.

Participating companies include NTT, NEC, Furukawa Electric, Shinko Electric and Kioxia in consultation with Intel and SK Hynix.

The chip industry aims to harness light for sending signals, speeding up transmission and cutting power consumption.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher, tech stocks shine

“Hopefully (the technology) is a future game changer,” Japan’s industry minister Ken Saito told reporters.

The initiative comes as Japan strives to retain its edge in the chip industry and deepen partnerships with allied nations as China makes strides in advanced technologies.

Japan’s industry ministry Shinko Electric Japan’s industry minister Ken Saito

Japan to offer $300mn for optical chip tech development

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

FBR restructuring: Cabinet will again take up issue today

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Oil prices rise as Middle East concerns fuel supply fears

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Development budget: NEC approves suggestions of SIFC apex body

Pending requests: AGL urges Nepra to issue revised FCC

RD on export of precious stones: SIFC panel asks FBR to share taxation procedures

Read more stories