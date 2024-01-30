Japan to offer $300mn for optical chip tech development

TOKYO: Japan’s industry ministry said on Tuesday it will offer around 45.2 billion yen ($307 million) in subsidies in an initiative to develop optical technology for use in chips to help boost the country’s semiconductor industry.

Participating companies include NTT, NEC, Furukawa Electric, Shinko Electric and Kioxia in consultation with Intel and SK Hynix.

The chip industry aims to harness light for sending signals, speeding up transmission and cutting power consumption.

“Hopefully (the technology) is a future game changer,” Japan’s industry minister Ken Saito told reporters.

The initiative comes as Japan strives to retain its edge in the chip industry and deepen partnerships with allied nations as China makes strides in advanced technologies.