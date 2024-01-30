AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
1,120 polling stations declared highly sensitive in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has declared 1,120 polling stations in the provincial capital as highly sensitive and made special security arrangements for these polling stations.

District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider chaired a meeting on Monday to review the security and monitoring plan for the general elections 2024. While addressing the meeting, the DC said preparations for the polls were in progress; all efforts were being made to conduct the elections peacefully and adequate arrangements were being made for the convenience of voters. She further said that a total of 2,202 polling booths and 44 offices of returning officers were also among the most sensitive locations; thus, close-circuit-TV cameras would be installed at all sensitive polling stations for security purposes. “Joint teams comprising officials from the district administration, Safe City Authority, NRTC and Punjab Police were working to oversee the security arrangements,” she added. She averred that all resources were being used to conduct a peaceful election, adding that the convenience and safety of the voter was their top priority.

