Ollie Pope hits 196 to set India 231 for victory in first Test

AFP Published 28 Jan, 2024 11:51am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: Ollie Pope hit 196 as England ended their second innings on 420 all out on Sunday’s day four, with India needing 231 runs to win the opening Test.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got four wickets and bowled Pope to wrap the England innings in the first session in Hyderabad after the tourists resumed the day on 316-6.

Pope, who resumed the day on 148, stuck around with the middle and lower-order to get 256 runs with batsmen number seven, eight and nine to frustrate the Indian bowling.

He finally attempted an audacious reverse scoop in his attempt to get his double ton when England were nine down, but Bumrah’s ball rattled the stumps and lunch was called.

Jack Leach, a left-arm spinner who injured his knee while fielding on day one and two, hobbled out to the crease as the number 11.

Bumrah took down Rehan Ahmed on 28 early in the morning to end an overnight partnership of 64, but Pope kept up the charge with debutant Tom Hartley.

The pair put together 80 runs for the eighth wicket before spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the left-handed Hartley for 34 with a shooting delivery that kept low.

England 246 all out in opening Test against India

Pope, who handled the opposition attack with aplomb through his sweeps and reverse sweeps in the marathon knock, survived a reprieve on 184 when KL Rahul dropped him at first slip.

India took the second new ball in the 89th over but Pope and Hartley stood firm.

Pope, who was dropped on 110 on Saturday, remained the star with his knock for the ages as he hit 21 fours in his 278-ball stay.

England slipped to 163-5 on Saturday after starting the innings 190 runs behind, but Pope hit back with his fifth Test ton and a 112-run stand with Ben Foakes.

KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Ollie Pope INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

