‘Boot Camp for Veterinary Professionals’ concludes

LAHORE: The Department of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged the concluding ceremony of the month-long 'Boot Camp for Veterinary Professionals' on Friday.

Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among participants and shields to resource persons in the presence of Department of Parasitology Chairman Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Training Coordinator Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and 20 veterinary doctors experts/professionals, clinicians, students and faculty members were present.

While commending the organisers for arranging this boot camp, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said that our veterinary professionals are equally talented and trained as developed countries' vet professionals.

He averred that it is direly needed to promote such activities to impart the best clinical practices and skills to professionals. He congratulated the professionals on completing training under this boot camp to enhance their professional skills.

This training aimed to provide intensive hands-on training to veterinary professionals on clinical examination and procedures related to medicine, surgery, theriogenology and companion animal practices under the mentorship of renowned national and international clinicians.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024