PML-N to unveil its election manifesto today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to unveil its manifesto for the upcoming general elections on Saturday (today) that focuses on youth, agriculture and IT sector.

The PML-N manifesto outlined both long-term and short-term plans aimed at providing relief to the public through measures like checking inflation, reducing electricity bills and ensuring the completion of projects associated with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The PML-N manifesto is being unveiled in a ceremony chaired by the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif. The party leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar and others would also attend the ceremony.

The PML-N manifesto underscores party’s claim to possess the solution for all of Pakistan’s crises, the sources said.

“The PML-N’s narrative is that Pakistan should be given to people of May 28 not May 9.”

The PML-N manifesto also focuses on economic revival, eradicating unemployment and poverty, amending national accountability laws and enhancing the local government system. Some points of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) may be incorporated into the party manifesto, the sources added.

The PML-N’s manifesto will also comprise an assessment of its 2013-2018 tenure and future plans. It will consist of two parts: an evaluation of the party’s performance during its 2013-2018 tenure and future plans.

The PML-N manifesto promises to give maximum facilities to the youth apart from facilitating them for getting education and soft loans for running businesses. It has also been promised that steps will be taken to create job opportunities for the youth. With special attention on free treatment facilities, the PML-N manifesto also promised various steps for healthy society.

The PML-N manifesto also promises steps for agriculture particular livestock sector. In agriculture, hybrid seeds and modern technology would be promoted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024