AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-26

Hearing of Al-Qadir Trust scam case adjourned

Fazal Sher Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Thursday again deferred framing of charge against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing both the cases at Adiala jail postponed the framing of the charge against Khan and his wife in Al-Qadir Trust case after the PTI founder filed an application seeking change in the legal team for the Toshakhana case.

Jail authorities produced former premier Khan before the court. The PTI founder and his wife’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar, Barrister Ali Zafar, Sikandar Zulqarnain, and Usman Gull appeared before the court. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor general, Sardar Muzzafar Abbasi, prosecutor Amjad Perviz, and Irfan Bola also appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz said that the court had to indict the accused in the Al-Qadir Trust case today. The accused had been asked by the court to ensure their attendance but Bushra Bibi has not appeared before the court, he said, adding that the accused is intentionally using delaying tactics in the case.

Khan said that he had not been allowed to talk to Bushra Bibi on the phone. He did not know whether she would come to the court or not; therefore, jail authorities should allow him to talk to her on a landline.

The defence counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till January 30.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel filed an application seeking change in the legal team of his client. The PTI founder included Barrister Salman Safdar and Sikandar Zulqarnain in his legal team. We have more cases and less number of lawyers, Safdar told the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana case till January 27 and the Al Qadir Trust case till January 30.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NAB accountability court PTI Imran Khan National Crime Agency Al Qadir Trust case

Hearing of Al-Qadir Trust scam case adjourned

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Armed, civil armed forces personnel: ECP issues ‘code of conduct’

SC highlights criticality of intra-party polls

Withdrawal of approval of non-NPO status: LHC upholds order of LTO Lahore

Read more stories