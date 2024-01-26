AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
IBM shares soar to more than 10-year high on rosy AI outlook

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

NEW YORK: IBM shares jumped nearly 13% to a more than 10-year high on Thursday after the company reported a better-than-expected revenue outlook backed by strong demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) services.

Orders from IBM’s generative AI business, which includes bookings and sales from services such as those powered by its Watsonx AI platform, doubled in the fourth quarter and are expected to help its revenue grow by around 4%-6% in 2024, the company reported late on Wednesday.

Consulting firms and software companies, including Germany’s SAP SE, account for much of IBM’s AI-related bookings, IBM Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters.

IBM shares rose to a peak of $196.58, their highest since June 2013, adding about $20 billion to the company’s market capitalization. The stock is now up nearly 20% year-to-date and on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since March 2020.

At least eight Wall Street analysts, including from Bank of America, JPMorgan, Jefferies and Evercore, raised their price targets for IBM’s stock following the announcement. The median price target of the 20 analysts covering IBM is $144.50, unchanged from a month ago, and their average recommendation is “hold”, according to LSEG data.

In an investor note, JPMorgan analysts led by Brian Essex raised their price target to $190 from $170.

“We don’t think IBM has seen the valuation benefit that some technology peers have from AI, as recent multiple expansion has trended generally below the primary comparisons we look to for valuation,” they said.

IBM shares soar to more than 10-year high on rosy AI outlook

