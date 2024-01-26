AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-26

Copper prices firm

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

LONDON: Copper prices edged up to a three-week high on Thursday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in two months, helped by a softer dollar and a cut in Chinese bank reserves to free up liquidity in the world’s top metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.2% to $8,578 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading after touching its strongest since Jan. 2 at $8,599.

It also hit a three-week high on Wednesday with the largest daily trading volumes since Sept. 21. The gains came after China’s central bank on Wednesday announced a deep cut in the amount of cash banks hold as reserves - a move that will inject about $140 billion of cash into the banking system.

Metals prices are being supported by optimism over Chinese policy support after a seasonal lull, SP Angel analyst John Meyer said in a note.

“The surprise 50 basis point reserve ratio cut in China has seen buyers step into an illiquid market on expectations of a revival in construction activity,” he added. The move also strengthened the Chinese yuan against a basket of currencies, boosting the purchasing power of consumers in the country to buy dollar-priced metals. The US currency softened after reaching a six-week high. Copper prices are also being supported by recent mining disruptions, with several major banks and research groups revising their balance outlooks from surplus to deficit.

LME aluminium slipped by 0.1% to $2,228 a ton, nickel dropped 0.3% to $16,660, while zinc rose 0.4% to $2,595 and tin advanced 0.4% to $26,625. Lead was trading 0.3% down at $2,156.5.

Copper copper rate copper price

Copper prices firm

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Armed, civil armed forces personnel: ECP issues ‘code of conduct’

SC highlights criticality of intra-party polls

Withdrawal of approval of non-NPO status: LHC upholds order of LTO Lahore

Read more stories