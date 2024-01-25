Trump-Biden rematch looms after New Hampshire win

MANCHESTER, (United States): Get ready for round two: Donald Trump all but nailed down a rematch with President Joe Biden after winning the New Hampshire primary, promising 10 months of unprecedented tension and bitterness.

Trump’s only remaining challenger, Nikki Haley, vowed Wednesday to fight on despite her defeat, but no Republican has ever won both opening contests and not ultimately secured the party’s nomination.

A rambling Trump previewed the divisive rhetoric to come with a victory speech that attacked Haley for having a “very bad night” and even lashed out at her dress.

“I don’t get too angry, I get even,” the 77-year-old said.

Biden, 81, said it was “now clear” that Trump would be the Republican nominee for November’s election and warned that the future of American democracy itself rode on the result.

While polls show that most Americans don’t want a contest between the two oldest presidents in US history, Biden’s campaign says it is relishing another shot at the man he beat in 2020.

“Donald Trump is running a campaign of revenge and retribution,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told reporters Wednesday. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are running to move the country forward.”

Haley had hoped for a major upset in New Hampshire, but Trump — her former boss when she was UN ambassador — won by around 54 percent to 43 percent.