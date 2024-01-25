AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Jan 25, 2024
Markets Print 2024-01-25

Asian FX largely subdued on dollar strength

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

BENGALURU: The Indonesian rupiah led declines among Asian currencies on Wednesday, while the prospects of a rescue package for China’s ailing stock market, the region’s top trading partner, helped provide some support to equities.

The rupiah depreciated as much as 0.6% to its lowest since mid-November. Thailand’s baht followed suit, down as much as 0.5% by 0344 GMT, touching a 10-week low.

The rupiah has been on the back foot over the last month compared to the gains made by its peers. It is down over 2% so far this month as political uncertainties ahead of presidential elections on Feb. 14 heightened caution.

“We turn bullish on IDR on skewed risk-reward towards appreciation if political uncertainty eases and triggers unwinding of hedges,” analysts at BofA Securities wrote, adding that comments from the country’s central bank indicate its preference to see the rupiah appreciate, ahead of easing rates.

Shares in Manila emerged as a top gainer among the pack, rising 0.6% to touch a one-week high. Stocks in Taipei and Singapore marginally rose by 0.2%, while those in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur each gained over 0.4%.

The MSCI’s index of emerging market equities, which captures large and mid-cap representation across 24 emerging markets countries, is up 0.2%, having notched a one-week high.

Investor sentiment towards China improved following a report stating that Chinese authorities are considering a package of measures to stabilize the slumping stock market, backed by $278 billion.

