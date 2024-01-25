KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.828 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,589.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR8.216billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.525 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.398billion), Platinum (PKR 1.040billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 884,937million), Japan Equity (PKR 613.179million), Silver (PKR 471.118million), DJ (PKR 234,697million), Natural Gas (PKR 207.041million), SP 500 (PKR 90.289 million), Copper (PKR 77.464million),Brent (PKR 42.169 million) and Palladium (PKR 26.613 million).

In Agricultural commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.183 million was traded.

