Elections preparations: Hyderabad Commissioner chairs meeting

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah presided the meeting regarding elections preparations, while speaking in the meeting of election preparations, he said that the repair and electricity works of missing facilities and polling stations affected by floods should be completed soon in all the districts in the division and where there is no facility of electricity, solar or battery should be installed and alternative arrangements should be made.

Commissioner Hyderabad said that all the DROs should install CCTV cameras at the polling station and during this time watchmen should also be appointed at each polling station. He showed his displeasure over the slow pace of repair work in some districts like Matyari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Badin, he strongly instructed SE Buildings to complete the repair work of washroom, fence and lighting without any delay.

Commissioner Hyderabad said that a meeting should be held with the transporters and Police for making arrangements for transport of necessary material to polling stations. Syed Khalid Hyder Shah said that a meeting should be held to inform the candidates about the code of conduct of elections and warning should be issued to violators of the code of conduct.

Speaking in the meeting, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharejo issued instructions to all the SSPs and said that the deployment of officials at sensitive, highly sensitive and normal polling stations should be finalized. He said that in order to fill the gap of security officials, help should be taken from line departments including Irrigation, Scarp, and local government.

DIG Hyderabad said that 31 to 32 thousand security personnel will perform duty in Hyderabad region during elections. Whereas, out of 4431 polling stations of Hyderabad region, 968 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive, 1388 as sensitive and 2075 as normal. While giving a briefing, he said that seven officials will perform duty at the highly sensitive polling station, five officials at the sensitive polling station and four officials at the normal polling station.

