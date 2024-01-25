LHC disposes of plea against PM

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposed of a petition filed by a bar member against caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as infractuous after the announcement of election schedule.

The petitioner contended that the caretaker PM was appointed for 90 days only to hold fair and transparent elections. He said the time period had expired on November 15 last but the respondent was holding the office till date illegally and unconstitutionally.

He; therefore, asked the court to direct the ECP to constitute an impartial setup to hold fair and transparent elections.

A law officer opposed the petition and contended that the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the general election to be held on February 08. He said the ECP has also started the printing of ballet papers. He; therefore, asked the court to dismiss the petition for being infructuous. The court after hearing both the sides at length dispose of the petition.

