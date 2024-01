BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, dragged by a slump in Axis Bank after it posted a contraction in margins, while top private lender HDFC Bank continued a decline following disappointing results last week.

Indian shares slump 1.5% as financials weigh; Zee plunges

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.33% to 21,167.8 points and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.39% at 70,096.56, as of 9:18 a.m. IST.