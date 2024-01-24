AIRLINK 61.60 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (5.53%)
BOP 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
DFML 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
DGKC 75.80 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.06%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.39%)
FFBL 30.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.03%)
FFL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.03%)
HBL 116.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 118.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.74%)
MLCF 39.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.75%)
OGDC 142.74 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (4.57%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
PPL 128.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.55%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.72%)
PTC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
SEARL 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
SNGP 75.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.85%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.57%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
TRG 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 6,713 Increased By 61.2 (0.92%)
BR30 24,082 Increased By 360.4 (1.52%)
KSE100 65,020 Increased By 565.3 (0.88%)
KSE30 21,993 Increased By 240.3 (1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei eases on profit-taking, hawkish BOJ tilt

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 09:51am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as profit-taking continued from the last session, while traders interpreted the tone at the latest Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting as hawkish.

The Nikkei was down 0.68% at 36,268.15 at the midday close, further edging lower from a 34-year peak of 36,984.51 hit on Tuesday.

The index dipped as it saw selling continue from the previous afternoon session, as traders moved to lock in gains following a world-beating surge so far this year.

The broader Topix was down 0.51% at 2,529.09.

Investors were also weighing the latest communication from Japan’s central bank, which concluded its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday.

Wall Street record propels Japan’s Nikkei to fresh 34-year peak

While the BOJ left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged, comments including those that the likelihood of Japan sustainably achieving the bank’s 2% inflation target was gradually increasing came across as “relatively hawkish”, said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

Growing conviction that conditions for phasing out the BOJ’s huge stimulus were falling into place suggested that an end to negative interest rates may be in sight.

“I think the stock market believed the meeting would be pretty uneventful… so the market took that (hawkish content) as a negative,” said Namioka.

The real estate sector index, which tends to be sensitive to interest rate increases, fell 2.04% to sink to the bottom of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes. Real estate firm Sumitomo Realty & Development Co fell 3.40%, while Mitsui Fudosan was down 3.18%.

The banking sector, on the other hand, was the best performing sector in the morning session, gaining 2.75%, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group up 3.69% at top.

Meanwhile, chip-related shares continued to be buoyed by the tech sector’s strong performance on Wall Street, with heavyweight Nikkei stocks Tokyo Electron and Advantest gaining 0.67% and 1.32%, respectively.

Bank of Japan Tokyo stocks Japanese stocks Japan's Nikkei share Tokyo’s Nikkei

Japan’s Nikkei eases on profit-taking, hawkish BOJ tilt

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Oil prices little changed as fundamentals weigh on geopolitical risk premium

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Read more stories