AIRLINK 61.55 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.45%)
BOP 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
DFML 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
DGKC 75.79 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (3.05%)
FCCL 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.23%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.16%)
FFL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.03%)
HBL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.23%)
MLCF 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.27%)
OGDC 142.78 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (4.6%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
PPL 128.73 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.49%)
PRL 29.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.58%)
PTC 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
SEARL 53.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 75.66 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.8%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.57%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.67%)
TRG 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.51%)
BR100 6,713 Increased By 61.2 (0.92%)
BR30 24,082 Increased By 360.4 (1.52%)
KSE100 65,020 Increased By 565.3 (0.88%)
KSE30 21,993 Increased By 240.3 (1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan dragged down by China stocks despite tight offshore liquidity

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 09:40am

SHANGHAI: China’s currency eased against the US dollar on Wednesday, with tight offshore yuan liquidity failing to offset weak sentiment toward China’s stock market.

The cheer of possible measures to bolster China’s stock market did not last long. Most stocks traded in the onshore market fell and foreign capital logged a net selling via Stock Connect by midday, dampening yuan sentiment.

Meanwhile, offshore yuan tomorrow-next forwards stayed as high as 3.2 on Wednesday, reflecting tight liquidity in the offshore market.

The still-elevated offshore yuan implied tomorrow-next level together with the recent open market operation pattern offers some clues on China’s policy stance, which is to slow down currency depreciation even if it makes short-term funding more expensive, UBS analysts said in a note.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1053 per US dollar, 64 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1117, and nearly 800 pips stronger than Reuters’ estimate.

The recent yuan reference rates suggest yuan stability is still important to PBOC and rate cuts may only come when the US Federal Reserve is more ready to cut so that the yuan is not weakened too much by the policy divergence, Maybank analysts said in a note.

China’s trade-weighted CFETS yuan basket index rose to 98.97 on Wednesday, the highest level since Dec. 7, 2023, according to Reuters calculation based on official data.

Yuan rebounds after reports on possible support

China only publishes the CFETS index on a weekly and monthly basis.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1669 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1752 at midday, 42 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The global dollar index fell to 103.477 from the previous close of 103.617.

The offshore yuan was trading only 11 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1763 per dollar.

Yuan China's currency

Yuan dragged down by China stocks despite tight offshore liquidity

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Oil prices little changed as fundamentals weigh on geopolitical risk premium

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Read more stories