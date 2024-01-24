AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-24

CCP supports PAS to encourage self-regulatory mechanism

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has extended its support to the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) encouraging a self-regulatory mechanism that ensures compliance with the Competition Law by the PAS member organisations in their marketing practices.

PAS membership comprises of various leading local and international brands, representing various sectors of the economy including FMCG, banks, insurance, telecommunication, oil marketing, and electrical goods. This forum brings together marketing and advertising professionals with the objective of promoting good industry practices towards responsible marketing and advertising.

As part of CCP’s advocacy strategy, in the latest engagement, the Commission reiterated its commitment to foster competition in all spheres of economic and commercial activities in Pakistan.

The major development of this engagement was CCP’s support extended to the PAS’s Code of Advertising Practice (COAP).

This is a significant step toward promoting a self-regulatory mechanism in ensuring responsible marketing and advertising activities with the least intervention needed from the Regulator. The CCP Officials highlighted that true and fair advertising is an important responsibility towards the consumers and the society at large.

The CCP supported the Code as it aims to promote the best professional and ethical practices in the field of advertising, besides CCP facilitated an enabling environment in the economy for commercial activities.

The contents of the code are largely aligned with the provisions of the Competition law and are to be self-monitored and implemented by the PAS council. The main focus is to deter misleading and deceptive marketing toward consumers and ensure that best practices are in place.

In this latest engagement, it was also deliberated that false and misleading information on digital platforms particularly through AI, is an emerging challenge to be jointly addressed to protect the consumers.

PAS officials apprised that they are expecting further expansion in their membership and would appreciate that trainings are also conducted for their member organizations including sector-specific trainings. CCP officials appreciated the role PAS is playing as a focal point in various aspects and its expansion is a confirmation of it.

The CCP delegation was led by Salman Amin (Member) accompanied by two DGs, Shahzad Hussain and Ahmed Qadir. The PAS was represented by Qamar Abbas, Executive Director, Afsheen Rizavi, GM whereas the two PAS council members who joined were Asif Aziz Chief Business Officer-Jazz and Syed Usman Qaiser, Head of Marketing, Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP FMCG PAS Pakistan Advertisers Society

CCP supports PAS to encourage self-regulatory mechanism

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

OIC denounces Ram Mandir inauguration

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Plugging revenue leakages: LTO deploys officers at Sindh sugar mills

Read more stories