Lahore police device security plan for polls

LAHORE: The Lahore Police has devised a comprehensive security plan to ensure the smooth proceedings of the upcoming general elections in 2024, emphasising public safety.

Over 30,000 officers and officials are slated to be deployed to secure the 4,354 polling stations scattered across the provincial capital. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana affirmed this commitment in his recent statement.

According to available data, a substantial electorate of 6,858,095 voters, comprising 3,636,253 males and 3,221,842 females, is expected to exercise their voting rights in Lahore. Notably, more than 4,000 female police personnel will be actively engaged in security duties on the crucial polling day.

Additionally, reserve force personnel will stand ready to assist the Lahore Police, while vigilance teams will conduct thorough monitoring of security arrangements on Election Day.

CCPO Kamyana asserted that the Lahore Police is fully prepared to ensure the peaceful conduct of general elections, extending unwavering support to the administration and other institutions in upholding the election code of conduct.

He underscored that any violations during the election campaign, such as aerial firing, weapon display, rioting, and other illegal activities, will be promptly addressed and prosecuted. Kamyana further detailed that on polling day, specialized teams including the Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit, and Elite Force will maintain continuous patrols.

Moreover, designated security gates will be erected to fortify the polling stations. The CCPO expressed his determination to guarantee the peaceful execution of election activities and polling in the provincial capital.

