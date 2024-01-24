AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Indian shares slump 1.5pc as financials weigh

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

BENGALURU: Indian shares surrendered early gains to end sharply lower on Tuesday, as HDFC Bank led a decline in financials, while Zee Entertainment plunged over 32% after its merger with Sony’s India unit collapsed.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 settled 1.54% lower at 21,238.80 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.47% to 70,370.55.

The Nifty had risen by as much as 0.8% and the Sensex by 0.86%, earlier in the day, but succumbed to selling pressure that intensified late in the session.

HDFC Bank fell 3.5%, weighing the most on the benchmark Nifty index and extending to about 15% in its own losses since its disappointing results last week.

The continuous selling in HDFC Bank has now cascaded to other banking majors, which are weighing on the markets after disappointing results, said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes settled in the red, led by a 2% slide in financials, which have the most weight among the sectors.

The market also came under pressure due to “long-awaited corrections” in small- and mid-cap indexes, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president for research at SMC Global Securities.

The small-caps and mid-caps fell roughly 3% each.

