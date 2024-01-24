AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
Thesis show 2024 of IAD students kicks off at SU

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

HYDERABAD: The thesis show 2024 has officially kicked off at the Institute of Art and Design (IAD), University of Sindh here on Tuesday. The exhibition showcased the remarkable projects crafted by final-year students, including a diverse array of paintings and textile designs.

Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro inaugurated the thesis exhibition by cutting the ribbon. He not only witnessed the artistic endeavors presented by students in the fields of fine arts, textile design and communication design but also commended the projects, praising the students' collaborative efforts and innovative ideas.

During the event, students behind the showcased projects provided detailed briefings to the Vice-Chancellor, offering insights into their creative processes. Dr. Kalhoro expressed his satisfaction with the high-quality art and design work carried out by the students.

Talking to the media, The VC emphasized the significance of the Institute of Art and Design within the University of Sindh, highlighting its role as a crucial educational institute where competent and renowned artist-teachers supervised higher education.

The VC encouraged students to explore lucrative opportunities in the commercial sector, especially within the textile industry, adding that the students' paintings and textile designs had the potential to gain international recognition, paving the way for successful career paths.

He advised the textile design students to pursue professional avenues by establishing their own designing companies, leveraging the resources available at the National Incubation Center (NIC) located at the Elsa Kazi Campus in Hyderabad.

Among others, the former Chairperson of the Department of Fine Arts Professor Musrat Mirza, former Director of the Bureau of STAGS Muhammad Yousuf Pardesi, Controller of Annual Examinations, Shahid Hussain Larik, Director IAT Professor Saeed Ahmed Mangi, and many others. The presence of these eminent individuals added an extra layer of significance to the already vibrant and inspiring event.

